Why is everyone suddenly talking about PFAS?

Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) is a large class of synthetic chemicals used in thousands of products worldwide, the carbon fluorine bonds found within the substance makes it incredibly useful and versatile, these bonds allow for stability under high temperatures along with water resistance. The material is still currently being used in sectors such as aerospace and defence, automotive, aviation, food contact materials, textiles, leather and apparel, construction and household products, electronics, firefighting, food processing, and medical articles according to the European Chemicals agency.

× Expand Dreyplas material

Even with a trend towards fluorine free PFAS there is concerns about the harm that such chemicals could cause towards both human health and environmental health. According to the European Chemicals agency: ‘The behaviour of PFAS in the environment means that they tend to pollute groundwater and drinking water, which is difficult and costly to remediate. Certain PFAS are known to accumulate in people, animals and plants and cause toxic effects.’ PFAS are released into the environment from both environmental and professional facilities.

What are the emerging alternatives to PFAS?

German company Dreyplas claims it has produced an alternative to PFAS chemicals, Dreyplas' version of the thermoplastic ‘UHMW-PE’. The company says that: ‘Apart from high wear resistance and excellent sliding properties, these properties also include good chemical resistance as well as high flexibility and impact strength at low temperatures. Most of these ultra-high molecular weight PE grades meet the food-contact requirements of 1935/2004/EC or 10/2011/EC and the FDA. Advantages over many other polyolefins include very high sound damping and good electrical insulation properties.

The company claims that the product can be injection moulded into industrial parts and extruded into sheets.

instead of PTFE, the highly dispersible HI-ZEX MILLION and MIPELON powder grades with particle diameters from 10 μm that the company claims is suitable for abrasion-resistant, chemically resistant surface coatings or as an additive in compounding.

Norbert Hodrius, Technical Marketing Director at DREYPLAS, said: “Our customers have been using Mitsui’s UHMW-PE grades for some time as an alternative to PTFE in applications that do not need its particularly high heat resistance. These polymers are also an attractive alternative from the point of view of sustainability. They can be returned to the PE recycling loop and, being melt-processable and not requiring machining, they generate only small quantities of production waste. We’ll be delighted to provide application advice on further new developments and material substitutions.”