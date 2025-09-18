Xenia presents new range of impact modified thermoplastic materials

Xenia Materials introduces the new ST Upgrade, a technology designed to enhance the impact resistance of its fibre reinforced materials.

× Expand Xenia

Fibre-reinforced thermoplastics are well established for their exceptional balance of mechanical strength, stiffness and reduced weight. However, certain applications are subjected to conditions that require performance beyond what standard grades can offer.

The ST Upgrade — where ST stands for Super Tough — delivers a remarkable increase in impact resistance, achieving an average improvement of 60% compared with original formulations and ensuring reliable performance both at room and low temperatures. Simultaneously, it enhances flexibility and elastic behaviour, with elongation at break increased by an average of 40% compared with non-upgraded formulations.

The ST Upgrade can be selected and applied across a defined range of Xenia formulations, including:

XECARB – carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic composites

– carbon fibre reinforced thermoplastic composites XEGLASS – glass fibre reinforced thermoplastic composites

– glass fibre reinforced thermoplastic composites XEBRID – thermoplastic composites engineered by combining carbon and glass fibre reinforcement

– thermoplastic composites engineered by combining carbon and glass fibre reinforcement XEGREEN – sustainable thermoplastic composites combining recycled carbon fibre and recycled polymers

The ST Upgrade can be applied to applications that demand advanced performance, from aerospace and motorsport, where lightweight and high-stiffness components are essential, to consumer goods requiring structural reliability, such as ski boots, bindings, mountain boots, hockey skates and shoe soles and plates.

Xenia’s portfolio already includes carbon- and glass fibre-reinforced materials based on PA6, PA66, PA11, PA12, PA6.12, PA4.10, PA6.10, and PA10.10 upgraded with ST technology for enhanced performance. Thanks to its versatility, the ST Upgrade can be applied to any polymer base and reinforcement processed by Xenia, offering maximum design freedom and delivering tailored solutions for the most demanding applications.