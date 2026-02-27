Zeus launches its PFX platform to advance catheter innovation

Zeus is celebrating the launch of its new PFX platform. Designed to advance catheter innovation, the platform focuses on performance, design flexibility, and sustainability. The advanced polymers specialist is also introducing its PFX Flex Sub-Lite-Wall, the first product in the PFX portfolio. This next-generation catheter liner has been engineered as an alternative to film-cast PTFE.

For decades, PTFE has been the standard in catheter performance. However, the PFX platform represents a chance for catheter innovation, bringing together a portfolio of non-fluorinated polymer solutions that match the performance characteristics R&D engineers require.

“PFX reflects how we think about innovation at Zeus,” said Paddy O'Brien, Chief Executive Officer of Zeus. “It's about anticipating where our customers are going and investing ahead of that curve. With PFX, we're extending our leadership in polymer science to help OEMs design what's next with confidence.”

PFX is a scalable platform that supports a growing portfolio of polymer solutions that fulfil the evolving catheter requirements. PFX products, including advanced catheter liners and heat-shrink solutions, are already in development. Additionally, the PFX platform was developed with sustainability in mind, providing OEMs with a material foundation aligning with long-term environmental and supply chain priorities.

Jim O'Connell, Chief Commercial Officer at Zeus, added, “Our customers want to move forward without taking on unnecessary risk. PFX gives them a strong foundation to engage early, explore new designs, and gain a first-mover advantage as catheter technology continues to evolve, all while aligning with longer-term sustainability priorities.”

PFX Flex Sub-Lite-Wall

PFX Flex Sub-Lite-Wall is the first product part of the portfolio and aims to provide PTFE-like lubricity, flexibility, and enhanced bond strength through the material itself, without the presence of additives or coatings. The material bonds directly to thermoplastics without chemical etching and is also compatible with sterilisation methods beyond EtO. PFX Flex Sub-Lite-Wall liners are available in inner diameters from 0.013" to 0.387". This helps to expand design freedom across various catheter platforms and can be used in applications that traditionally rely on film-cast materials.

“For a long time, PTFE was viewed as irreplaceable in high-performance catheter applications," concluded Suresh Sainath, Chief Technology Officer at Zeus. “The PFX platform challenges that assumption. It delivers performance parity where it matters most, while enabling new levels of design flexibility. This is a meaningful advancement in catheter material science.”