Chase Plastics has announced its participation at K 2022 where it will showcase the Recothene rPE range of recycled content solutions for polythene film manufacturers.

Chase Plastics A debut for Chase Plastics’ Recothene at K 2022 "Recothene rPE can help polythene film manufacturers contribute to the circular economy and reduce the carbon footprint of their products."

Exhibiting at K 2022 is the culmination of a three-year programme of investment that has enabled the development of the Recothene rPE range to meet the demand being generated across Europe by the move towards a circular economy.

Managing Director Johnstone Smith said: “With the transition to a circular economy now underway, we see K 2022 as the ideal platform to demonstrate how Recothene rPE can help polythene film manufacturers contribute to the circular economy and reduce the carbon footprint of their products.

“The world has woken up to the urgent need to rethink how transit packaging is handled at the end of its life. The need to break the cycle of disposal via landfill or export is clear. Whether we use or manufacture transit packaging, we all have a part to play. Many businesses can support the transition to a circular economy through ensuring their used polythene is sent for recycling post-use whilst polythene film manufacturers can move from a linear model towards a circular model by reformulating their products to incorporate Recothene.”

Chase Plastics saw demand for Recothene rPE surge in the run up to the introduction of the UK Plastics Packaging Tax in April this year. Customers introduced Recothene rPE into transit packaging applications at addition rates in excess of 30 per cent, according to Smith, who attributed this success to Recothene’s consistently high quality. Manufactured in an EUCertPlast accredited facility, Recothene is engineered to ensure high levels of processability and compatibility with all extrusion machinery.

Having invested significantly in personnel, processes and machinery over the last three years, Chase Plastics is now poised to expand its geographical reach. At K 2022 the Suffolk-based company will present its product range, recycling expertise and experience to a global marketplace. Chase Plastics will exhibit from Hall 7.2, Booth F06.