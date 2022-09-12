Borealis and Trexel have announced a new plastic bottle based on a grade from the Bornewables portfolio of polyolefins made using renewable feedstocks derived from waste and residue streams.

Borealis A new, reusable and fully recyclable lightweight bottle from Borealis and Trexel

The lightweight bottle – which will be showcased at Borealis’ K 2022 booth (Hall 6, Booth A43) – is reusable ,fully recyclable and uses a significantly lower CO2 footprint, according to a joint press release.

The Bornewables portfolio of circular polyolefins that aim to offer a material performance equal to virgin polymers and enable design freedom and colour flexibility. The grades, derived from waste and residue streams, were developed to help conserve natural resources.

Tests have shown that the new bottle retains its value over many lifecycles due to the use of Trexel’s proprietary technology in tandem with Bornewables grades. Converters consume less energy in the production process when using the MuCell technology and so the bottle helps close the loop on plastics circularity by way of design for recycling, the use of renewable feedstocks, and ‘excellent material performance’, the press release added.

Peter Voortmans, Borealis Global Commercial Director Consumer Products, said: “Reuse and recycling are core components of the integrated circular cascade model aligned with our EverMinds platform, which unites committed players across the entire value chain in accelerating the move to plastics circularity. This project is an excellent example of how we are working with industry partners to solve the problem of plastic waste while delivering real value to our customers. Combining our polymers and recycling expertise with Trexel’s material processing know-how enables us to re-invent essentials for sustainable living.”

Trexel, a foaming specialist, developed the MuCell technology with lightweighting benefits as the industry seeks to use less energy in production, minimise the use of materials, and fulfil growing market demand for more sustainable packaging solutions.

David Bernstein, Trexel Chairman of the Board and Interim CEO, added: “Having anticipated market demand for more sustainable plastic packaging, we have focused our development resources over the last several years on the circular sphere. Our foaming solutions for blow moulding and thin-wall packaging enable brand owners and moulders to realise improved sustainability and enhanced product performance while delivering cost savings.”