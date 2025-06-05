AIMPLAS leads SAFEREUSE project evaluating reusable plastic food packaging

AIMPLAS, the Plastics Technology Centre, is leading the SAFEREUSE project in response to the new Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation. The project will work to evaluate the risks associated with reusable plastic food packaging when they have been exposed to high temperatures within either microwaves or dishwashers. Currently, there is no standardised procedure to assess the food safety risks associated with this reuse of packaging.

Funded by the Valencian Institute of Competitiveness and Innovation (IVACE+i) as well as the European Regional Development Fund (ERDF), the project aims to provide a methodology that can guarantee food safety and consumer health protection while complying with regularity requirements.

Through in vitro bioassays, SAFEREUSE will analyse NIAS (non-intentionally added substances) and MPs (microplastics) that could be released from reusable plastic materials, to ensure safety levels. “These short-term bioassays also play an increasingly important role in identifying toxicological risks,” commented Mª Carmen Moreno, Researcher at the Food Contact and Packaging Laboratory at AIMPLAS.

Challenges the SAFEREUSE project faces

One of the main challenges of the project is the lack of established standardised procedures that can assess these risks, an issue that the SAFEREUSE initiative hopes to resolve. “Its development will provide a reliable methodology to help market surveillance authorities, manufacturers, and retailers ensure that reusable packaging complies with safety requirements,” Moreno continued.

By validating the methodologies created through the analysis of NIAS and MPs, the project should build trust in the safety of plastic products when they have been used in microwaves and dishwashers. Moreno added, “This could help shift negative perceptions and promote a more realistic and balanced view of plastics, their health impacts, and their environmental footprint.”

Food safety, public health and consumer considerations

Representing a significant step forward in establishing the safety of reusable food packaging, the SAFEREUSE initiative will help to ensure that the growing use of these materials in the food industry does not compromise consumer health.

With this project, AIMPLAS aligns with Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, 8, 9, and 12, by reducing the risk of exposure to unwanted substances as well as the promotion of greater safety levels in reusable plastic materials. Moreno hopes the research results “will improve the consumer experience by providing personalised, data-driven recommendations. This will enable users to make informed decisions and adopt safer consumption practices in their daily lives.”

Companies will also be able to gain a competitive edge in the food safety sector. The project is being carried out in collaboration with Pohuer Creative Injection, S.L. and Great Plastic, S.L.U., two key companies in the manufacturing and development of plastic materials. Additionally, it is funded by the European Union’s European Regional Development Fund (ERDF) under the 2021–2027 Operational Program.