AIMPLAS works with Venvirotech and ENPLAST on bioplastics project

AIMPLAS (Plastics Technology Centre), Venvirotech, and ENPLAST are working together on a biodegradable bioplastic packaging research project. Known as COM4PHA, the project aims to process bioplastics using conventional technology so the biodegradable alternative can compete with petroleum-derived plastics.

× Expand AIMPLAS AIMPLAS, Venvirotech, and ENPLAST work on COM4PHA project.

Synthesised by a variety of microorganisms, Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA) are biocompatible and biodegradable plastics in soil and marine environments that share strikingly similar characteristics to plastics of petrochemical origin. In recent studies, there has been a focus on searching for cheaper alternative substrates, like agro-industrial waste or industrial by-products, and on extraction strategies that will help to reduce product costs.

The aim is to help incorporate PHA into the market dominated by petroleum-based plastics. Even the most commercialised PHAs have limitations when processed by conventional technologies. As a result, one key objective is to optimise PHAs so they can be used in various applications within the plastics industry. Additionally, it is also important to scale up production of these biocompatible, biodegradable plastics to help supply companies in the sector.

About the COM4PHA project

Committed to developing new formulations of bioplastics based on the PHAs group, the COM4PHA project aims to promote new lines of product development utilising these biodegradable materials. Specifically, the project will be working on formulations based on the PHBV copolymer for applications within the packaging and agricultural sectors. Processing technologies for this type of polymer will be needed, like hollow-body blown extrusion for bottles, as well as the application of the copolymer as a coating on paper substrates and agricultural mulch films.

The project aims to optimise the synthesis of the material and then scale up to larger quantities to provide PHBV at an industrial level, reaching specific applications where conventional materials are often used.

Venvirotech, the organic waste transformation specialist that utilises proprietary technology the uses bacteria to produce PHA bioplastics, will be coordinating the project. While plastic packaging manufacturer ENPLAST will be responsible for validating the materials developed. Linking the pair will be AIMPLAS, which will be in charge of the new PHA formulations, regarding the production of packaging and the formulation of coatings.

Regarding the cosmetic packaging use cases, the formulations will be biodegradable and compostable, complying with established requirements. This will help to reduce the product’s environmental impact. This development should also be of interest to potential users in the food and beverage industry.

For the paper and agricultural sectors, coating formulations will be developed with improvements in product quality and life span extension in mind. This will also help the packaging sector as well as the food and cosmetics industries. Regarding the agricultural sector, they will be applied in mulch films to help maintain crop quality based on antimicrobial and barrier properties of the coating.

The Ministry of Science, Innovation and Universities, as well as the Next Generation funds of the European Union, are financing this action.