Amcor is expanding its flexible packaging solutions facility in Dongguan, China. The project includes the construction of a 7,000-square-metre manufacturing facility and automated warehouse, expanding the campus to over 38,000 square meters. The expansion will strengthen supply chain resilience in South China, with construction expected to be completed by July 2027.

× Expand Amcor Amcor expand its packaging facility in China

“China is an important growth market for Amcor, and the Dongguan expansion represents an investment in the technologies and capabilities that will help shape the future of packaging,” said Xin She, Vice President and General Manager of Amcor Flexibles China. “We are creating a more efficient and intelligent manufacturing ecosystem that will help our customers grow and meet the needs of millions of consumers every day.”

The expansion will feature automated solvent-free laminators, high-speed bag-making machines, and automated bag arranging systems that will increase production capacity, improve operational efficiency, and support the development of recycle-ready packaging solutions that can be used in food, home, and personal care applications.