Amcor invests in Kentucky PCR packaging facility

Amcor has announced its investment in its Nicholasville, Kentucky, facility. The company is set to increase its post-consumer recycled (PCR) packaging production capabilities as it continues to support its customers’ PCR needs.

× Expand Amcor Amcor invests in Kentucky facility

The company’s system incorporates silos that feed multiple production lines for precise PCR blending. This allows customers to choose their optimal PCR percentage. The flexibility in PCR content (up to and including 100% PCR) is available for custom and stock rigid packaging. Additionally, the system demonstrates how Amcor can optimise manufacturing processes and ensure the increased use of PCR material.

“Many brands look to adopt packaging that not only protects and promotes products but also aligns with sustainability goals. This facility gives customers more choices for the recycled content levels of their packaging and reinforces Amcor’s commitment to a circular economy,” said Greg Rosati, Vice President of Amcor Rigid Packaging North America. “While the investment was made to support the specific demands of our spirits customers, there are opportunities to support customers across other segments.”

Amcor hopes to help customers find solutions for their evolving sustainability needs. In the fiscal year of 2024, the company’s rigid packaging business worked with customers to bring more PCR-based packaging solutions to market. This increased its purchase of PCR polymers by more than 50,000 metric tons compared to the previous year.