Amcor partners Metsä Group to develop three-dimensional moulded fibre packaging solutions

Amcor and Metsä Group have announced their partnership, with the aim of developing three-dimensional moulded fibre packaging solutions that feature lidding and liner that can be used in food applications. The collaboration highlights the responsible packaging solutions developer and the forestry industry expert’s commitment to sustainability and innovation through the creation of recycle-ready packaging solutions.

By combining Amcor’s high-barrier film liner and lidding technology with Metsä Spring’s (Metsä Group’s innovation company) wood-based moulded fibre product, Muoto, the pair can provide a fibre-based food packaging solution that both protects perishable foods and extends shelf life.

“I am excited about this collaboration with our good partner Metsä,” said Ilya Syshchikov, Amcor’s Vice President, Global Fiber. “Both parties bring a wealth of materials, packaging and market knowledge to deliver more sustainable solutions to our customers with exceptional quality, functionality and efficiency.”

Jarkko Tuominen, Vice President, Projects, Metsä Spring, added, “Our collaboration with Amcor represents a significant step forward in more sustainable packaging innovation. Metsä Group and Amcor have a longstanding relationship built on a shared commitment to reducing our environmental impact. Together, we are redefining the future of food packaging.”

Amcor provides a variety of fibre-based packaging solutions across its AmFibre global portfolio. The company’s solutions can be used in a variety of applications like snacks and confectionary, dry culinary and beverage, meat, dairy, home and personal care, and more. Specifically, Amcor’s liner technology provides accurate formability and strength benefits to various moulded fibre-based trays.

Muoto, made from renewable wood pulp, is both recyclable and biodegradable. By integrating it with Amcor’s high-barrier film, Muoto gains improved functionality, like high-performance sealability. Looking ahead to the future, the pair aim to develop a compostable solution.