Amcor selects recycled plastic from its proprietary CleanStream technology for a skincare stick applicator for sports brand Decathlon. By choosing Amcor’s 25 ml stick, Decathlon is demonstrating its commitment to reducing its carbon footprint. With 87% rPP, each applicator offers a 17% lower CO2 impact compared to virgin resin; the stick applicators are also mono-material, meaning they are recyclable.

× Expand Amcor Amcor utilises recycled plastic for skincare stick applicator

“Our customers want a quality product that they can easily use on the move, so the stick format is ideal. We challenged ourselves to also provide a more sustainable option that would still deliver the high performance,” said Laurent Dujardin, Product & Pack Engineer, Health & Sports Accessories at Decathlon.

Decathlon is committed to reducing absolute Scope 1, 2 and Scope 3 GHG emissions by 42% by 2030, compared to 2021. Utilising CleanStream aligns with this goal. The proprietary technology mechanically recycles household polypropylene (PP) waste into high-quality recycled plastic.

Decathlon is using this format for two products, an anti-chafing stick and a sunscreen stick. Designed by a team of athletes, the anti-chafing stick is easy to apply without the user getting their hands dirty and is both small and easy to carry. The same can be said for the SPF50+ sunscreen stick, which is water and sweat-resistant.

“The ability to include rPP through our proprietary CleanStream technology means we can offer brands like Decathlon the perfect combination of convenience, performance and environmental responsibility,” concludes Marine Sueur, Sales Director, France at Amcor.