Amcor has won two WorldStar Global Packaging Awards 2026 for its AmPrima Recycle-Ready packaging used for shredded cheese. The World Packaging Organisation presented the awards, having recognised the solution in the Food and Packaging Materials and Components categories.

× Expand Amcor Amcor wins two WorldStar Global Packaging Awards

The award-winning packaging relies upon expertise from the company’s Asia Pacific and North American teams, and is now in market with Fonterra Oceania, one of the region’s leading dairy producers.

The packaging meets Australasian soft plastics recycling standards, with the packaging carrying the “Check Locally” logo under the Australasian Recycling Label (ARL). The Perfect Italiano shredded cheese pack now features the logo in Australia.

“By transitioning our shredded cheese range, including well-known brands such as Perfect Italiano to Amcor’s AmPrima recycle-ready packaging, we’re helping to ensure more of our packaging can be recycled after use, while maintaining the high product quality our customers expect,” said Rosie Cotter, GM Sustainability at Fonterra Oceania. “With AmPrima now carrying the Australian Recycling Label’s Check Locally mark on pack, shoppers can make clearer, more informed recycling decisions. Importantly, this may remove an estimated 270 tonnes of non-recyclable material from the Australian market every year, representing a meaningful shift toward our packaging sustainability goals.”

Phil Van Houts, R&D Director ANZ, Amcor Flexibles Asia Pacific, added, “Shredded cheese packaging is a technically demanding flexible packaging format. It needs strong pack integrity, high barrier performance, reliable sealing and fast production speeds. That’s why it’s usually made with multiple materials that can’t be recycled. With AmPrima, we’ve created a simple, recycle-ready solution. It’s a step forward that helps our customers make the transition without changing how they operate, while maintaining pack performance, appearance and food-grade standards.”

The AmPrima Recycle-Ready packaging replaces traditional structures that utilise PET or PVDC with a mono-material polyethene film. This packaging provides the barrier, sealing and food-grade performance needed to protect shredded cheese while maintaining pack integrity on high-speed production lines. Previously, the solution was awarded Silver at the 2025 Australasian Packaging Innovation & Design Awards (PIDA).