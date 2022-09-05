Aptar to showcase new closure solutions at drinktec

Aptar Food + Beverage, a manufacturer of consumer product dispensing and active material science solutions, will showcase its latest closure solutions for dispensing beverages and other liquid products at the drinktec event in Munich, Germany, 12-16 September.

Aptar Food + Beverage The Rocket closure is a flip-top sport cap that features a tethered lid and visible, non-detachable tamper evidence for the bottled water and sports drinks markets.

Aptar will demonstrate new innovations such as tethering, linerless, and recyclable valve solutions, including its next-generation Rocket sports cap – a tethered solution that redefines non-detachable, tamper evident visibility, featuring a wide opening angle for drinking comfort.

Aptar’s SimpliCycle recyclable valve aims to bring sustainability to the forefront of packaging innovation. Made from a low-density material, the valve floats for easy separation from the PET stream, and then recycled in the PP/PE stream. When assembled into an Aptar closure, the SimpliCycle TPE valve provides a fully recyclable and high-performance solution for use with PET, PE, or PP containers. SimpliCycle was awarded the best CSR/Sustainability initiative in 2021 by the World Food Innovation Awards and the 2022 WorldStar Global Packaging Award for packaging innovation in 2022.

Aptar Food + Beverage will also showcase new concepts for pouring liquid beverages, including a prototype of the new Blue EVO Cap, as well as solutions for dispensing beverages in an inverted pouch format. As a leader in dispensing solutions, Aptar’s commitment to improving the recyclability of plastic packaging will be inherent in its exhibition, according to Arthur Lenoir, Product Marketing Director EMEA, who said: “We will be showing the REBO smart water bottle at the show as a demonstration not only of the future of reusable beverage solutions, but also to reflect our initiative and commitment to work with a broad range of brands and manufacturers to improve the industry’s sustainability position.

Aptar partnered with REBO with the aim of introducing more sustainability and innovation to a range of flip-top closures. REBO manufactured the first reusable smart water bottle that features a hydration tracker to help users optimise performance and track water intake. During the event, visitors to the Aptar stand will have an opportunity to participate in a daily competition to win a REBO smart water bottle.

Aptar will exhibit from Hall C5, Booth 308.