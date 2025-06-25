Atom Group collaborates with Sulapac to create premium packaging line

The brand renewal of Atom Group’s Drinks by the Dram tasting set wasn’t just skin-deep; it went to the core. The company partnered with Helsinki-based material developer Sulapac to create a premium packaging free from conventional plastic components.

The insert, housed within a sturdy cardboard box, is made of biobased Sulapac material that helps eliminate microplastic pollution and significantly reduces CO2 emissions compared to conventional plastics. Yet, it meets the demanding requirements for ultimate protection and repeated use.

“Inserts remain a critical component for packaging that holds glass products and bottles, especially in e-commerce setting,” explains Victoria Howse, Head of Gifting at Atom Group. “Thanks to Sulapac’s material innovation, we can have renewable inserts with the exact functionalities and design that we desire”, Howse continues.

The products inside the Drinks by the Dram tasting set are typically clicked in and out of the insert several times. Therefore, it’s important that the material has ‘a memory’. “The elastic recovery of Sulapac Flow 1.7 is just one of its plastic-like features that makes it so practical,” says Juho Luukkanen, Sales Director at Sulapac. The material’s moisture resistance ensures that the insert remains impeccable despite potential spills or humidity.

At the same time, Sulapac Flow 1.7 has strong environmental credentials. The material contains wood flour, which is a by-product of the sawmill industry, and responsibly sourced biopolymers with a low carbon footprint. Sulapac Flow 1.7 is certified industrially compostable and breaks down into natural components without leaving behind persistent microplastics or toxic residues.

Unlike some other biobased alternatives, Sulapac Flow 1.7 enables a high level of detail and is highly customisable. “The pleasant smooth, yet natural surface finish perfectly complements the premium nature of the tasting set, while the deep black colour is matched with the tone of the outer packaging,” says Howse.