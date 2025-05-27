Avantium partners the Bottle Collective to launch new fibre bottles

Avantium N.V. and the Bottle Collective have announced their partnership with the duo launching new fibre bottles made from Dry Moulded Fibre (DMF) technology. The renewable and circular polymer materials specialist’s plant-based polymer PEF (polyethene furanoate) will be integrated into the Dry Moulded Fibre bottle process. This will help boost barrier performance as well as the sustainability of the bottles.

× Expand PA Consulting The Bottle Collective

Avantium will provide PEF to the Bottle Collective that can be used in injection moulding and blowing liners for the fibre bottles. Known for being a 100% plant-based, fully recyclable polymer with enhanced barrier properties, PEF is an ideal material for sustainable packaging solutions. Avantium’s PEF can help to protect the taste and fizziness of packaged drinks due to its improved barrier properties, leading to a longer shelf life.

“We’re pleased to have Avantium join us as a technical partner in the Bottle Collective,” said Keith Thornley, Commercial Lead for Dry Moulded Fibre Collectives at PA Consulting. “Avantium’s participation in the Bottle Collective aligns perfectly with our mission to fundamentally change the environmental footprint of packaging.”

Paulo Correia, Chief Technology Officer at Logoplaste, added, “Avantium’s innovative, plant-based polymer PEF offers exceptional sustainability and high-performance benefits for our Dry Moulded Fibre bottles. This collaboration highlights our commitment to pioneering sustainable packaging solutions and leveraging cutting-edge materials like PEF to meet the evolving needs of our partners.”

“Together with global brand partners such as Opella, Diageo, and Haleon, the Bottle Collective can fast-track the development of world-first Dry Moulded Fibre bottles. Our polymer PEF can play a crucial role in enhancing the sustainability and performance of these bottles, offering superior barrier properties and mechanical strength. This partnership aligns perfectly with Avantium's mission to create innovative, plant-based solutions that contribute to a circular economy,” concluded Bineke Posthumus, Director of Business Development at Avantium.

About the Bottle Collective

The Bottle Collective was launched in 2023 by PA Consulting and PulPac, the Swedish R&D and Intellectual Property company behind the proprietary production process of Dry Moulded Fibre. The technology uses renewable pulp and cellulose resources to produce low-cost, high-performance fibre-based packaging. The process uses less CO2 compared to plastic and conventional wet moulding options, with limited water usage during manufacturing.

In 2024, LogoPlaste joined as a member of the Bottle Collective. The company specialises in injection moulding and blowing. Additionally, Diageo, Opella, and Haleon have also joined the Bottle Collective.