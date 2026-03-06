Avient expands its Hiformer Non-PFAS Process Aid portfolio

Avient Corporation expands its Hiformer Non-PFAS Process Aid portfolio to the Asian market with two new liquid grades for polyolefin film applications. Now, customers have access to formulations that include siloxane-based and a non-siloxane-based non-PFAS liquid process aid.

“The demand for non-PFAS solutions is accelerating rapidly in the flexible packaging industry,” said Derrick Chan, General Manager of Colour and Additives, Southeast Asia, at Avient. “Our new Hiformer Non-PFAS Process Aid grades represent a significant advancement to address the changing needs of film producers in Asia, helping them remain competitive and meet changing regulations.”

Key benefits of the new grades:

Low dosage requirements for cost efficiency.

Rapid melt fracture clearing.

Competitive market pricing.

Enhanced retention of film transparency and balloon stability.

Low risk of black speck and gel formation.

Meets FDA requirements.

Aligns with European Union (EU) food contact standards.

Ideal for blown film applications, including food packaging, agricultural and industrial films, and extrusion blow moulding applications for bottles.

At ultra-low dosage levels of 0.1% to 0.4%, Avient’s internal testing showed that the new Hiformer liquid grades outperformed four leading solid non-PFAS competitor formulations across multiple performance metrics. In a three-layer high-density polyethene (HDPE) paper lamination film, the liquid formulations can be used at target let-down ratios of 0.12% to 0.15% while clearing sharkskin defects in less than 20 minutes.

Additionally, liquid solutions enable low operating temperatures, reducing energy use and advancing the company’s sustainability goals. The formulations can be used with standard downstream processes, like corona treatment, flame treatment, printing, and lamination operations.