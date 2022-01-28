Berry M&H has launched a 250ml PET bottle for syrups to meet growing consumer demand for the creation of flavoured drinks in the home.

× Expand Berry M&H Berry’s new syrup bottle satisfies growing market sector

The new bottle comes in a retail size for a variety of syrups, fruit mixes, sauces, frappes, liqueurs, and smoothies, offering easy storage along with safe handling.

The bottle can be manufactured in transparent PET, although a choice of colours is also available. A generous decoration area for labelling or printing is intended to enhance brand individualisation and on-shelf appeal.

In addition, to support customers in meeting their sustainability commitments, the bottle can be produced in up to 100m per cent food-grade post-consumer recycled PET (rPET), which helps to contribute towards a circular economy for plastic.

Berry M&H can also supply an accompanying plastic ROPP 28-18 closure to offer a complete container and closure package.

Berry M&H Llantrisant’s sales manager Dean Williams said: “The new bottle is in response to retailer requests for a more compact size for the home syrups market. “We believe its combination of an attractive appearance and excellent functionality provides the perfect solution.”

The 250ml size joins an existing one-litre version, launched last year, which is applicable for food service markets and enables manufacturers to create a family range for their products.