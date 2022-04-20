Berry’s signature pot can be made with recycled plastic

Leading-edge material technology is enabling Berry Superfos to produce the signature mortar-shaped pot for Spanish food producer Choví Group’s garlic mayonnaise brand, Allioli, incorporating 25 per cent recycled plastic.

The new pot retains its shape and colour but is now able to contain 25 per cent recycled polypropylene (PP) that is the same quality as virgin material. The recycled content of the packaging has been allocated using the ISCC mass balance approach.

The change in material composition of the injection moulded pot was made possible by an alliance between Choví, Berry Superfos and supplier of the recycled PP Repsol. All three companies hold the ISCC PLUS certification which is required to allow the use of recycled material for food product packaging. This certification ensures credible claims for circular materials, as well as traceability throughout the chain of custody.

The breakthrough for the food industry that allows food packaging to be made of polypropylene with recycled materials is due to new advanced pyrolysis technology, which has enabled the recovery of waste streams that are not suitable for mechanical recycling and which, when converted, produce material of virgin plastic quality.

The collaboration between the Choví Group and Berry Superfos has been in effect for more than a quarter of a century.

Berry Superfos Iberia’s Commercial Director Ignacio Igea said: "Our partnership with Choví is an example of the kind of relationship that we strive to establish with all our customers every day. It involves being innovative and providing state-of-the-art technology, dedicated service and commitment to more sustainable development.”