Berry circular range supports customers' sustainability goals

Berry Global is introducing its next generation of innovation with a range of packaging and product solutions, the Berry Global B Circular Range.

The range leverages the company’s engineering expertise and proprietary processes in the design for circularity to reduce products’ impact on the environment.

The first collection of the Berry Global B Circular Range of products for personal care applications, which is now being launched, is designed in line with two key rules of the circular economy: design out waste and pollution and keep product and material in use. This process includes the incorporation of recycled content; the development of reusable and refillable packs; and the development of mono-material solutions to improved recyclability.

Highlights from the first suite include Boston Round bottles and Flip Top and Tube closures incorporating up to post-consumer recycled plastic; refillable jars with PCR content; a lighter weight mono-material lip care stick and refillable roll-on stick; as well as airless dispensers with lighter weight and mono-material construction, recycled content and refillable capabilities.

All sustainability benefits are being introduced while ensuring each product remains fit for purpose, with the required levels of protection, preservation and convenience.

Thierry Bernet, Circular Economy Director, Berry CPI, said: “We recognise the importance that companies across all markets attach to sustainability. As an industry leader in helping brand-owners, large or small, achieve their sustainability commitments, we are excited to launch the Berry Global B Circular Range to help bring solutions toward a circular economy to market faster. Whether seeking a special product solution or establishing a corporate-wide initiative, we will partner with customers to help them towards meeting both short- and long-term sustainability goals.”