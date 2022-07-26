Berry containers can be given a second life around the home

UniPak plastic pails from Berry Superfos can be reused in the home after their initial purpose. The company is providing a packaging solution for a new range of fruits and nuts from leading Danish bakery, snacks and confectionery supplier Nordthy.

Nordthy needed eye-catching packaging and so turned to Berry Superfos for inspiration. Head of marketing at Nordthy Jesper Lukassen said: “We have worked with Berry Superfos for several years, so continuing this successful collaboration was the obvious choice for us. We had some very specific demands for the new pails when it came to design, including In-Mould Labelling and, most importantly, the possibility for consumers to repurpose the pails at home. All of these demands were met successfully by Berry Superfos.”

Nordthy aims to phase out packaging labels to become more compliant with today’s need for waste separation, with different types of materials going into different waste streams. Due to Berry Superfos’s In-Mould-Labelling technique, the logo and text are inserted straight onto the surface of the new pails, making labels redundant. According to Lukassen, this signals an innovative edge to consumers.

In addition, Nordthy wanted to present its new snacks in an easily recognisable manner with eye-catching colours. Berry Superfos delivered non-standard colours from bright yellow to green, with the same colours adorning each pail from the handle to the base

This is not the first time Nordthy is offering consumers snacks in a pail suitable for reuse at home. Lukassen added: “Even after the snacks have been eaten, the UniPak pails are still of value to consumers with great potential for multiple uses at home, such as food storage containers or even for holding nails and screws. When a pail is as good as this one, many consumers do not throw it in the trash; they clean it and use it again for other purposes. All in all, this packaging solution really appeals to consumers, and this adds value to our products which is a very important aspect.”

The Interplas Insights team discussed what uses they could find for such packaging in their own homes.

Portfolio Sales Manager Kelley Jo Gwatkin: “I’d use them to keep paints in and then mix paint colours/fill with water to use while I’m painting. Or to store more nuts in.”

Head of Content David Gray: “﻿These would make great baskets for the children to enjoy collecting chocolate eggs at Easter time.”

Editorial Content Producer Rob Coker: "I'd make some stilts for the kids. Or plant pots."

Portfolio Sales Manager Michelle Handforth: "I make my own mayonnaise and ketchup at home. These would be ideal to transport them in."

Portfolio Sales Manager Gareth Jones: "I love my DIY so mine would be in the shed filled with nuts and screws. I've collected a lot of allen keys over the years. These are perfect to keep them in."