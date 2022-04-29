Berry dispenser pumps up the sustainability volume

Berry Global has become one of the first packaging manufacturers to develop a recyclable lock-up 2cc dispenser, part of the company’s B Circular range.

Suitable for a variety of personal care products, the 2cc size pump is the first in Berry’s new Wave atmospheric dispenser platform, with 3cc, 4cc and 0.25ml versions to be launched.

Jean-Marc Galvez, President, Consumer Packaging International (CPI) Division at Berry Global, said: “Circular innovation plays a fundamental role in delivering the sustainable and versatile dispensing solutions our customers demand. We are proud of our new Wave global platform. Our significant investment will sustain our global leadership in circular dispensers meeting local needs across our global manufacturing footprint.”

The Berry Wave2cc is made from 100 per cent polyolefin, earning it a RecyClass A rating. The strength of its construction has also achieved the ISTA6 certification when combined with Berry’s wide range of stock bottles in 200ml, 250ml, 500ml and one litre sizes.

Through innovative design, Berry has reduced the number of components from 12 or 14 to just eight, compared to the number of components found in other versions.

The new dispenser will be available from the end of 2022.

Vincent Clauzel, Head of Berry CPI Care, responsible for the Dispensing, Closures and Healthcare markets, added: “This significant investment in our new Wave platform demonstrates our global design and engineering expertise in the development of products that meet the latest consumer and market requirements. In particular, as part of our B Circular initiative, it underlines our commitment to create packaging solutions that maximise the many benefits of plastics while ensuring the packages can also play a valuable role in the circular economy.”