Berry Global successfully completes Entour PE trials on new conversion line

Berry Global has announced that its Entour polyethene (PE) lamination films have successfully completed trials on a new conversion line. B&B Verpackungstechnik GmbH, a German converter equipment specialist, reported that the trials were “very positive.”

The trials also proved that the Entour films provide high quality sealing capabilities as well as an excellent appearance at around 60 cycles per minute. Providing users with mono-material machine direction orientated (MDO) PE/PE alternatives to mixed materials (e.g., PET/PE and OPP/PE), Entour can be recycled when used with other PE structures.

Berry’s solution is ideal for bags, pouches, stand-up pouches, and flow wraps in a variety of sectors including food, wipes, and pet food. Entour provides benefits including product protection, consumer convenience, and point-of-sale impact.

“Entour has the flexibility to adapt its strength and stiffness to the needs of each application while maintaining stability on store shelves,” said Neal Geryl, Business Development Director of Berry Global Flexible Films. “A key part of this is in its conversion to its final pack format, so we are delighted that this collaboration with B&B has generated such successful results.”

Jonas Koll, Sales Engineer at B&B, added, “Both our research and development team and service technicians were impressed with the Berry film. The produced bags stood out in terms of strength and optical appearance due to the excellent sealant quality. Additionally, we experienced little to no curling.”

Additionally, the film offers a variety of decoration options like flexographic, rotogravure, and digital print allowing customers to create specialised branding and enhance on-shelf appeal. Entour is also zipper-compatible and can include a linear machine direction tear option.

“Entour combines excellent quality and functionality with a circular solution,” concluded Geryl. “Our collaboration with B&B demonstrates how converters can quickly and effectively bring these benefits to market in packaging tailored to their precise needs.”