Berry Global extends B Circular packaging range

Berry Global has announced the expansion of its B Circular Range of standard packaging solutions. Designed for circularity, the company is increasing its household and homecare market range. Users will now have access to a cost-effective, more sustainable packaging solution.

× Expand Berry Global Berry Global expands B Circular Range.

The expansion sees 35 total items available to users, covering triggers, screw, child-resistant and flip-flop closures, jars, as well as screw-on nozzles and brush applicators. Items can now be produced with post-consumer recycled (PCR) plastic, ranging from 30% to 100%, with additional improvements to recyclability. There are specific packs within the range that are manufactured using polypropylene, these items can be specified with Berry’s proprietary CleanStream domestically recovered, mechanically recycled plastic.

“A Euromonitor report last year highlighted that 71% of brands intended to use ‘sustainable packaging’ claims in their new product launches, and this is a trend that we believe will continue throughout 2025 and beyond,” said Sarah De La Mare, Product Line Director – Closures & Triggers, at Berry Global CPI. “Our B Circular packaging solutions help brands to deliver the more sustainable packaging now being demanded by the majority of consumers without compromising on performance, aesthetics, or functionality.”

Combining Berry’s design and engineering skills with the company’s global scale, the B Circular Range has access to regular and reliable supplies of high-quality circular resins. The products hope to design out waste and pollution as well as keep products and materials in use, two fundamental rules of the circular economy. Additionally, the use of PCR and boosted recyclability is in line with RecyClass and Association of Plastic Recyclers guidelines, this also includes the development of reusable and refillable packs, lightweight technologies, and utilising renewable resources like forestry residue and used cooking oils to replace fossil fuel feedstocks.

De La Mare concluded, “With the extension of the range, we are helping more companies, both large and small, achieve their sustainability commitments and bring solutions that contribute towards a circular economy faster to market.”