Berry Global unveils recyclable and durable beverage containers utilising Versalite technology

Berry Global has launched its latest packaging innovation, boasting recyclability, durability and the inclusion of the company’s patented Versalite technology. Designed to contain hot and cold beverages, the containers claim to withstand various conditions, ensuring beverages remain at their desired temperature.
Berry Global
Berry Global's Versatile technology.
Combining enhanced insulation performance with environmental responsibility, Versalite is made from recyclable polypropylene. The solution is a sustainable option to fulfil beverage container needs and can also be paired with a polypropylene lid. Polypropylene is a durable and versatile plastic that is known to be lightweight, resistant to heat, and will not absorb water, making it ideal for containing beverages.
Key features of the new beverage containers:
- Durability: Ensuring users can place containers in a microwave, with containers standing up to operational and distribution networks.
- Efficiency: Users can nest these cups better than foam alternatives, with no need for a sleeve and better cubic efficiency, minimising the number of SKUs to manage.
- High-resolution artwork: Ability to improve brand equity and consumer recognition with enhanced decoration quality.
- Robust: Ensuring containers handle both cold and warm temperatures without resulting in safety or containment issues.
- Various sizes: 12-30 ounces, users can purchase in two stock prints or customise the containers to their brand.