Berry's Optimum PCR container achieves UN approval

Berry Global’s 20 litre Optimum large container has been awarded UN approval for the carriage of hazardous goods, assimilated with water.

The accreditation is reassuring for industrial and chemical companies as they are guaranteed a reliable and durable solution for the safe transport and storage of hazardous products. The incorporation of recycled material also helps meet sustainability goals. Furthermore, the use of recycled material does not require any increase in its weight to maintain performance.

The Optimum is accredited to UN performance Y1.9/180, which makes it suitable for formulations with a density up to 1.9, and able to resist hydraulic pressure of 180kPa.

“The UN accreditation for our Optimum container is a significant milestone for industrial packaging, with the use of large amounts of PCR material not compromising in any way its ability to handle even the most challenging of packaging requirements,” said Florent Souty of Berry. “Tests are now in progress for all other assimilation liquids and other container sizes as we seek to extend UN certification.”

The Optimum range of stackable containers is suitable for a wide variety of applications, tailored to precise customer needs. It can be specified with a choice of tamper-evident closures, while different colour and decoration options provide individualised product branding.