Berry's Vistop meets growing sustainability and sterilisation demands

Following the International Sustainability and Carbon Certificate (ISCC) Plus accreditation of its Berry Astra Plastique facility in Saint-Georges-de-Reneins, France, Berry Healthcare’s Vistop PP36 patented tamper evident closure for autoclave sterilisation can now be specified incorporating advanced recycling resin in both circular PP and PE.

This meets customer demands for more sustainable packaging while maintaining the closure’s high standards of product protection and user safety.

Suitable for medical applications and hospital operating theatres, the versatility of the patented Vistop PP36 – the first on the market to feature a tamper evident ring – has been proven through over 40 years of safe and reliable performance for a variety of applications for the leading pharmaceutical and healthcare companies. With commercialised approval in over 70 countries, it now offers accelerated speed to market to effectively support manufacturers’ new product development programmes.

This is of particular importance with Berry Healthcare experiencing increased demand for the sterilisable tamper-evident closure as manufacturing companies seek effective anti-theft medical packaging solutions to help counter the growing problem of falsified medicines and sterilisation failures.

The Vistop PP36 ensures ease of opening without the need for extra pressure or force and provides a clear visual sign of tamper evidence, with the tamper-evident ring breaking completely after initial unscrewing. The design of the closure delivers the tightness required for a perfect fit and effective product security, and the flexible inner seal adapts easily to different shapes, tolerances and applications of pressure.

The tamper evident ring improves stability on filling lines and highly profiled grooves in the outer shell provide an excellent contact surface for the placement of caps onto bottles by automated fitting machines, while at the same time offering comfortable handling for end users.

The Vistop PP36 is manufactured in a class 10,000 clean room at Berry Healthcare’s ISO 15378 accredited Berry Astra Plastique facility. The closure meets several international requirements and approvals, including FDA and AMM and conforms with the European and the United States pharmacopoeia.

Franck Cordier South Europe Operations Director of Berry Healthcare said: “The availability of recycled resin for our Vistop PP36 further increases the appeal of the closure, combining with the existing benefits of safeguarding product integrity and ensuring ease of administration that improve patient safety and enhance the overall patient experience.”