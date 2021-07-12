Plastic off-cuts from Berry Superfos packaging manufacturing are gaining new value in various applications including components that purify water used in aquaculture.

× Expand Berry Superfos Berry Superfos off-cuts used in water purification application

The majority of plastic off-cuts are collected and returned to the production process. Any material that is unsuitable for this is not disposed of but enters the recycling stream. These off-cuts are treated at a nearby plastic recycling company and purchased by industrial plastic producers who turn it into a number of valuable plastic products.

One such producer is Denmark-based injection moulding specialist Dania Plast, which manufactures a range of components in PP for industrial use, including its RK BioElements range that serve as biological filter media for water purification in aquaculture and water treatment, primarily sold to recirculated land-based fish farms. These apply the principle of recirculation by cultivating fish in closed water systems. The RK BioElements are strong and long-lasting, and fish farms worldwide praise their quality and purifying effect.

Dania Plast CEO Morten Primdal said: “The RK BioElements biologically clean the water for recirculation, so our products contribute to a better environment plus reduced water and energy consumption. In light of our products’ purpose, it makes absolute sense to use recycled plastic material in their manufacture so that we also support the circular economy.”

Hanne Bloch Andreasen, Berry Superfos Randers’ Site Manager, added: “It is satisfying to know that any plastic we cannot use can turn into something as smart and environmentally conscious as the RK BioElements. We are always happy to contribute to a more circular economy, which is a critical part of Berry’s Impact 2025 sustainability strategy.”