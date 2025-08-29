BIO-FED presents sustainable plastic solutions for packaging

As part of the Feddersen Group, BIO-FED will be presenting innovative material solutions for a circular packaging industry at FACHPACK in Nuremberg from 23 to 25 September 2025.

At the Feddersen Group's joint stand in Hall 5, Stand 460, visitors will experience how product performance, resource efficiency and regulatory requirements can be combined in a practical way with the three compound brands M·VERA, M·BIOBASE and M·CYCLOSE. As a partner along the entire value chain – from raw material selection to compounding and application technology to recycling – the Feddersen Group presents integrated circular solutions.

Under the M·VERA brand, BIO-FED produces bioplastics for applications where biodegradability is a wanted end-of-life scenario. For injection moulding, there are materials for coffee capsules with “OK compost INDUSTRIAL” and “OK compost HOME” certifications – optionally with improved oxygen barrier and high temperature resistance. BIO-FED also has suitable plastic compounds in its range for the production of cosmetic packaging such as cream jars and transparent materials for storage containers and boxes.

Biodegradable plastics are also available for film applications. For example, shopping bags, fruit and vegetable bags, bubble wrap and absorber pads for meat packaging can be made from M·VERA. All M·VERA blown film compounds are suitable for contact with food.

Some of BIO-FED’s M·VERA compounds are also suitable in the field of thermoforming – for example, for trays.

M·BIOBASE stands for biobased and/or biomass-balanced plastic compounds. The product range focuses on biomass-balanced PP compounds. The biomassbalanced polypropylene used in these compounds is obtained from waste materials such as residues from vegetable oil refining or used cooking oil (UCO). The compounds produced from these materials are ISCC PLUS certified, which guarantees the traceability of the sustainable material flow along the entire value chain.

The wood-filled M·BIOBASE PP compounds, whose wood comes from waste from the wood industry, are ideal for consumer goods with a natural wood look. A glass fibre-reinforced M·BIOBASE PP grade is also available for technically demanding components. In addition, BIO-FED offers a PLA grade – biobased from renewable raw materials. Furthermore, M·BIOBASE was awarded second place as ‘Product of the Year 2025’ by the magazine ‘Kunststoff Magazin’ in the materials category.

With M·CYCLOS, BIO-FED also offers recycling solutions for more recyclable applications. These include rPE compounds based on recycled beverage cartons with filler from household waste streams. These M·CYCLOSE rPE compounds are therefore made from 100% post-consumer recycled material. A homo-PP compound with filler from recycled household waste and 30% PCR content is also available. In addition, BIO-FED develops tailor-made recycling solutions for the requirements of its customers in various industrial segments.

The German Packaging Award ceremony will also take place at Fachpack on 23 September. In the category “Sustainability – Use of Recyclates”, a joint project to develop a sustainable packaging concept by the Feddersen Group and its partner companies saperatec GmbH (PCR supplier), Palbo GmbH (manufacturer of the container) and AF-COLOR, a specialist in masterbatches belonging to the Feddersen Group and a branch of AKRO-PLASTIC GmbH.

The award-winning project comprised a packaging solution that represents a recycling approach using composite material. The container is made from 50% post-consumer recycled polyethylene (PCR-PE) and 50% high-density polyethylene (HDPE). It was coloured with AF-Color PCR masterbatches in blue, black and silver. The PCR material used in the container originally came from recycled beverage cartons and demonstrates the potential for recycling these material streams.