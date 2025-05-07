BioBond and Purdue OTC to innovate biodegradable adhesive alternatives for packaging

BioBond Adhesives Inc (BioBond) announces its licensing agreement with the Purdue Innovates Officer of Technology Commercialisation (Purdue OTC) at Purdue University. The company is aiming to advance technologies to innovate biodegradable adhesive alternatives that can be used in packaging applications by the consumer products industry. BioBond is licensing multiple patent applications in the biomaterials space from Purdue OTC.

BioBond Adhesives Inc announces licensing agreement with the Purdue Innovates Officer of Technology Commercialisation.

“Petroleum-based adhesives are a major source of VOCs and microplastics and are in need of innovative solutions which reduce our day-to-day exposure and decompose quickly,” said Marc McConnaughey, CEO of BioBond. “I am pleased and excited to partner with Purdue in bringing these needed technologies to the market.”

“BioBond's ability to create novel, biobased adhesives and coatings that remove fossil fuel-based components will be accelerated by licensing materials technology generated from innovative professors at Purdue University,” added Frank Klemens, Managing Director of the GFRP Fund. “This close relationship is possible due to our decision to locate BioBond in a rural area near Purdue University. Being in close proximity to the Indiana Corn and Soybean associations also enables BioBond to source and produce products efficiently resulting in a product that is at cost parity or better. The Fund looks forward to a long, fruitful relationship with Purdue's team of professional innovators and Indiana's ecosystem for many years to come.”

Brooke Beier, Senior Vice President of Purdue Innovates, concluded, “It has been great working with Generation Food Rural Partners Fund. We are excited to work with BioBond in advancing the field of sustainable packaging to help solve some important global challenges associated with adhesives.”