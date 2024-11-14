Black Friday drives spike in Duo's innovative DuoOptipac mailing bag

Black Friday and Cyber Monday demand has seen production of Duo's innovative DuoOptipac mailing bag surpass a record 750 million units.

× Expand DuoOptipac

Zoe Brimelow, Brand Director at Duo, explains: “We often see demand for DuoOptipac spike around this time of year. DuoOptipac proves a popular choice, because its integrated handle makes it easy for delivery drivers and consumers to carry. It’s convenient and practical. The mailing bag’s design also appeals to businesses keen to reduce the size of packaging and benefit from a reduction in volumetric shipping rates, as its handle lies snug against the body of the mailing bag. It can also improve efficiencies because its compact size increases parcel throughput on a conveyor system in fulfilment sites."

The DuoOptipac mailing bag now accounts for around 25% of Duo’s annual sales value, used by retailers and consumer brands across the UK and overseas. Duo exports the mailer to more than 24 countries and expects production to top 800 million in the first quarter of 2025.

Zoe continues: “There’s a growing trend of businesses choosing packaging containing varying levels of recycled plastic. This has accelerated during the past couple of years, since the introduction of the UK Plastic Packaging Tax (PPT) in April 2022. DuoOptipac can be made with between 30% - 90% recycled plastic, enabling businesses to meet and exceed the UK PPT requirement, which charges over £217 per tonne of plastic packaging not containing at least 30% recycled plastic.”