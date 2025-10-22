Borealis unveils its new Borstar Nextension Polyethylene technology

Borealis has revealed its new Borstar Nextension Polyethene (PE) technology. Building upon the success of the Borstar technology, the new platform incorporates proprietary single-site catalysts. This breakthrough will provide enhanced toughness, sealing performance, and processability for packaging solutions that enable downgauging, improve cost efficiency, and support recycling.

× Expand Borealis Borealis unveils its Borstar Nextension Polyethylene (PE) technology

The Borstar Nextension PE technology enables mono-material solutions that can replace existing multi-material products, resulting in a simplified recycling process at the end of life. This supports the packaging industry in meeting the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR) recycling and waste reduction targets.

“This technological step change paves the way for more circular, high-performance, and resource-efficient packaging solutions,” said Erik Van Praet, Senior Vice President Innovation & Technology at Borealis. “It underscores our strategic commitment to sustainable innovation, driven by continuous investment in cutting-edge research and development.”

About the Borstar Nextension PE technology

Borealis introduces the new technology with two high-performance development materials that are tailored to meet evolving market needs:

Delivers double the toughness of first-generation metallocene PE materials, while maintaining stiffness and processability levels, including enhanced bubble stability and throughput. The new material offers increased sustainability, with fully recyclable packaging. Designed for industrial and food packaging applications, particularly Form, Fill & Seal (FFS) and frozen food packaging.

With a breakthrough sealing profile, the solution reduces sealing initiation temperature by over 15% compared to first-generation metallocene PE. This enables faster packaging speeds and enhances hot tack performance, making it ideal for lamination, FFS, and food packaging.

“Borstar Nextension PE technology will expand our portfolio with highly efficient and recyclable solutions,” concludes Craig Arnold, Executive Vice President, Polyolefins, Circular Economy Solutions and Base Chemicals. “This is just the beginning of a robust innovation pipeline that will serve customer needs across multiple industries.”