Boxon unveils its new generation of rPET Big Bags. Made from recycled PET bottles, these are the first recycled Big Bags approved for direct food contact. This milestone marks an important step towards circular industrial packaging. By combining recycled materials with high-performance characteristics and food-contact approval, the solution helps to minimise environmental impact while maintaining safety and operational standards.

× Expand Boxon Boxon unveils its next generation of rPET Big Bags

The new Boxon rPET Big Bags address industry challenges regarding environmental demands and regulations by combining recycled content with industrial durability and reliability. Made from recycled PET bottles, the bags help to reduce the company’s carbon footprint while improving performance in demanding bulk-handling environments.

“Companies today need packaging solutions that support both compliance and operational efficiency,” said Florence Abgrall, Business Unit Manager at Boxon. “Our rPET Big Bags make it possible to transition to recycled materials without compromising durability, handling performance or supply reliability, while also meeting strict food-contact requirements.”

Key features of the Boxon rPET Big Bags:

Made from recycled PET (PCR) material.

Approved for direct food contact.

Up to ~50% lower carbon footprint compared to virgin PP options.

Improved UV and abrasion resistance.

Temperature resistance from -20°C to +140°C.

Designed for food, chemical, and other demanding industrial applications, these rPET Big Bags boast improved UV resistance, higher abrasion resistance, and better form stability during both transport and handling compared to traditional solutions.

Additionally, the new bags provide sharper print quality, clearer markings, improved traceability, and better control in regulated supply chains. The rPET Big Bags can help Boxon’s customers with transitioning towards circular packaging solutions that meet regulatory requirements without compromising on performance and efficiency.