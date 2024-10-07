Chadwicks introduces sustainable lidding to the Scandinavian market

Chadwick's innovative range of sustainable lidding includes a new product that will be showcased at Scanpack in Sweden: the rPET pre-cut lidding films. These have up to 50% post-consumer resin (PCR), minimising the use of virgin plastics to reduce carbon emissions.

Chadwick's rPET lidding is in line with European sustainability initiatives and represents a great effort to lower carbon emissions. It's approved for food contact and is suitable for butter, dips, spreads, yoghurts and beverages, offering the same quality as standard PET pre-cut lidding.

As Paul Whelan, Chief Technical Officer at Chadwicks, notes, "The addition of rPET lidding with 50 percent PCR to our product portfolio for the Scandinavian market is a key milestone. It offers the same technical properties as virgin plastic, but with a reduced carbon impact and substantial use of recycled material in the supply chain which we see as the right thing to do."

But rPET lidding isn't the only innovation Chadwicks will present at Scanpack. The company will also introduce:

A resealable pre-cut lid to get rid of plastic over-caps. This helps produce stay fresh while reducing plastic use An Aluminium pre-cut lidding that can be sealed across different container types, including PP, PET, Paper PE and glass

The latter acts as a barrier property and helps protect against light, moisture and oxygen, keeping the product fresh. It is fully recyclable and can be used for hot fill applications. It is also compatible with high-speed production lines and heat-sealing processes.