Closed Loop Partners unveil small-format plastic packaging recovery findings with help from major brands

Closed Loop Partners’ Centre for the Circular Economy has released the findings in its new report on small-format plastic packaging recovery. Building on two years of market research and recycling tests, Closed Loop Partners completed its work with help from Maybelline New York, and its parent company L'Oréal Groupe, as well as Kraft Heinz, P&G, and Target.

× Expand Closed Loop Partners Closed Loop Partners unveils small-format plastic packaging recovery findings

The company found that it is possible to recover tens of thousands of tons of valuable small materials (e.g., plastics like polypropylene) from materials recovery facilities (MRFs) and glass recycling plants located across the USA. There is the potential, with the right equipment, to successfully recycle large volumes of these materials, rather than see them reduced to waste. Discarded materials at glass recycling plants can now be sorted and directed to appropriate bales for sale in the recycled materials market.

These findings prove the positive economic and environmental impact related to the recovery of small-format packaging. This has led to the launch of Closed Loop Partners’ Centre for the Circular Economy’s new industry collaboration, the Consortium to Recover Small-Format Packaging.

“We're eager to put our findings to the test and, through the Consortium to Recover Small-Format Packaging, deploy equipment and infrastructure upgrades to drive real-world proof-of-concepts in the field,” said Kate Daly, Managing Partner, Closed Loop Partners' Centre for the Circular Economy. “It's critical that we advance solutions to recover valuable small-format materials, like polypropylene, that otherwise typically end up in landfill. This is inherently a cross-industry challenge, as small-format packaging is used in beauty, pharmacy, foodservice, beverage, retail and beyond. We're inviting our research-phase partners and brands across various sectors to join the Consortium and help address an urgent waste challenge.”

The challenge and opportunity of small-format plastic waste

Every year, billions of products utilising small-format plastic are purchased, whether that be beauty products, medication, or food items. Due to the size of the packaging, they are often difficult to recycle, with most ending up in general waste and therefore in landfill or incinerators. Those that do end up at recycling facilities often slip through sorting equipment due to the size, contaminating the glass stream and then still ending up in landfill.

Brands are working towards meeting waste reduction goals and achieving compliance with Extended Producer Responsibility legislation. This provides the ideal opportunity to capture the small-format plastic packaging that previously remained unrecovered.

Introducing the Centre for the Circular Economy’s research

Circular Services, a Closed Loop Partners company, aided the Centre for the Circular Economy conduct its research. Circular Services operate over 20 MRFs across the USA, managing municipal contracts in cities like New York City, Austin, San Antonio, and Phoenix. The likes of Maybelline New York, its parent company L'Oréal Groupe, Kraft Heinz, P&G, and Target, provided the Centre with the necessary support to conduct an extensive, in-field process to identify solutions for small-format packaging recovery.

As part of the research, glass stream contamination was evaluated at more than half a dozen MRFs across the USA. Samples from two MRFs' glass streams and one glass recycling plant's residue streams were collected. A variety of trialled equipment configurations were tested to sort plastics from these streams. Samples were then sent to reclaimers with processibility tested and market value examined. This process was then iterated multiple times.

Five key highlights into the recovery of small-format packaging

Small-format plastic materials often hold significant market value.

Logistical solutions already exist that will combat this issue.

There is potential to adapt current technologies to recover portions of small-format plastics at MRFs and glass recycling plants.

There is pre-existing strong market demand for these materials, especially from mechanical recyclers.

Investment at recycling facilities is essential to help build a compelling, scalable business case for the recovery of smaller materials.

Recycling facilities across the country could apply these findings which would result in potentially tens of thousands of tons of plastics being recovered annually, avoiding landfill and generating market value.

These findings lay the groundwork required to launch a new industry consortium, the Consortium for Small-Format Packaging Recovery. Focusing on advancing the recovery of small-format packaging, the Consortium will test the Centre’s findings in real-world scenarios throughout the USA. Brands across various sectors (e.g., beauty, pharmacy, food and beverage, retail, and more) can join the Centre as research-phase partners.

In the future, these findings can be built upon with equipment investment and infrastructure upgrades for rigid, small plastics recovery. The Centre believes a “quantifiable tonnage of materials diverted from landfill, carbon emissions avoided, and post-consumer recycled content generated” is possible.