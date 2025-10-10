CNG and Nova Chemicals commercialise rPE for sustainable flexible packaging

Charter Next Generation (CNG) announces strategic collaboration with NOVA Chemicals. The pair are working on advanced flexible packaging using high-quality recycled polyethene (rPE). The collaboration is helping to advance CNG’s commitment to circularity, innovation, and a lower-carbon future.

The pair entered a long-term agreement to procure rPE resin under the brand name, SYNDIGO. Sourced from recycled film and plastic packaging, this post-consumer recycled (PCR) material is a lower-emission alternative to virgin polyethene. It has now been successfully integrated into CNG’s operations.

“We are excited to take this next step in our sustainability journey,” said John Garnett, Senior Vice President of Technical, Sustainability, and Innovation at CNG. “By commercialising PCR content into everyday packaging, we’re helping build a more circular flexible packaging economy—delivering high-performance speciality films and advanced materials that reduce virgin plastic use, lower greenhouse gas emissions, and build a stronger end-market for PCR materials.”

This partnership also supports the growth of CNG’s GreenArrow portfolio, which includes recycle-ready, recycled content, compostable, and low-carbon products. Used in applications like cereal bags, shrink film, and household overwrap for items like napkins and paper towels, these rPE-based films feature performance and environmental benefits.

Greg DeKunder, Vice President, NOVA Chemicals’ Circular Solutions, added, “Our longstanding partnership with CNG is grounded in shared values: performance, consistency, and a clear vision for a circular economy. By combining our resin innovation with CNG’s manufacturing expertise, we’re advancing PCR adoption across the flexible packaging industry. It’s a powerful collaboration that brings together the strengths of both our SYNDIGO and GreenArrow brands.”

CNG’s operational footprint across Wisconsin and Ohio aligns with NOVA Chemicals’ new recycling facility in Connersville, Indiana. The facility, which began production in 2025, is expected to produce over 110 million pounds of rPE annually. This makes it one of the largest and most advanced plastic film recycling operations in North America.

“We’re proud to support the future of recycled content and deliver circular solutions to the flexible packaging market,” said Eric Smith, Chief Procurement Officer at CNG. “This helps us deliver sustainable, regionally sourced materials that meet rising demand for PCR content. It’s a win for our customers’ film performance, supply chain resilience, and the environment.”

This agreement builds on CNG’s goal to lead the industry in sustainable manufacturing. As a partner of Ownership Works and a company powered by over 2,600 employee-owners, CNG is investing in material innovation, circular solutions, and purposeful growth.