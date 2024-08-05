Coveris presents innovation in plastic and paper-based packaging at FachPack 2024

Key Highlights:

Visitors will also experience first-hand Coveris' latest paper-based innovations, starting with the MonoFlex Fibre family which delivers high shelf-impact and recyclability within the existing paper stream.

At the upcoming FachPack 2024 exhibition, Coveris brings its No Waste vision to the next level by introducing a range of sustainably designed films, laminates, fibre-based and premade packaging. Fully in line with its No Waste strategy, Coveris fully supports the ESG and sustainability needs set by their customers by introducing a wide range of innovative packaging covering both plastic and paper solutions – offering the best performing packaging with the least negative impact.

In addition, the company continues to eliminate waste in all its forms – avoiding product spoilage, packaging waste and operational waste, heavily investing in an innovative waste recycling process through its ReCover initiative and the latest cooperation with InterZero to fully close the plastic waste loop.

Turning circular economy into reality

Increasing recycling and recovery in a circular economy, Coveris will be showcasing its recyclable and recycled solutions. The award-winning Duralite R shrink film wrap is manufactured using high-quality recycled resins, including those produced at Coveris’ pioneering ReCover recycling facility. This provides a lightweight and completely sustainable material for collated products, eliminating the need for virgin materials and supporting the UK and European plastics packaging tax compliancy. Another noteworthy solution is the fully recyclable range of pallet transportation packaging with over 30% recycled content, including high power stretch, shrink and stretch tubing films. The complete range of pallet packing films is produced using recycled plastic and energy from renewable sources, offering an efficient and sustainable solution to stabilise and protect products during shipment.

Visitors at FachPack 2024 will also experience first-hand Coveris’ latest paper-based innovations, starting with the MonoFlex Fibre family which delivers high shelf-impact and recyclability within the existing paper stream. Despite being produced from a single layer of paper, this solution offers an optimal level of protection and barrier properties. Another noteworthy solution is the BarrierFresh MAP sandwich skillet, designed to maintain product freshness for up to 28 days longer by controlling the pack atmosphere. Thanks to the Freshlife liner and barrier technology, Coveris delivers hermetic sealing with no airflow for reduced food waste. An all-paper packaging solution for produce, Linerless MonoTop combines Coveris’ award-winning linerless labels with cardboard punnet range. Sustainably sourced and recyclable, it offers efficient packing and premium shelf-appeal, delivering environmental, presentation and operational benefits.

Sustainable alternatives for every application

Coveris’ circular offering at FachPack is complemented by the expanded range of recyclable PE and PP MonoFlex films and laminates, which includes packaging for grated cheese, while also offering various formats and sizes, even up to 12kg pet food bags. Designed as a sustainable alternative to non-recyclable or difficult-to-recycle plastics, MonoFlex films have been developed to preserve product shelf-life, performance, functionality and packing efficiency.

"We are thrilled to showcase our extensive offer in terms of industry-leading sustainable solutions. In doing so, we are not only considering the final packaging but also circularity and the integration of recycled material, the use of renewable resources in our production while protecting the goods. With our strong partnerships we can proudly state that we are at the forefront in our industry in meeting the needs of our customers,” commented Christian Kolarik, CEO of Coveris, on the focus of the fair.

To learn more about the innovations and the No Waste sustainability strategy, visit Coveris on at FachPack trade show in Nuremberg, Germany, from 24th to 26th September 2024.