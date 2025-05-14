Dart Container receives praise for its sustainable packaging

Dart Container has received recognition for its sustainable packaging solutions home compostability and recyclability. TÜV Austria and APR have both praised the sustainability attributes of Dart's moulded fibre products, clear-hinged trays, bowls, and cups.

× Expand Dart Container Dart Container receives praise from TÜV Austria and Association of Plastic Recyclers

“These acknowledgements underscore Dart's commitment to thoughtful innovation and sustainability across our product lines,” said Michael Westerfield, Vice President of Sustainability. “By designing packaging solutions that meet rigorous compostability and recyclability criteria, we're meeting the needs of our customers and contributing to industry-wide progress toward a more sustainable future.”

TÜV Austria

The TÜV Austria OK Compost HOME certification confirms that the company’s moulded fibre products can break down in standard home composting systems, without leaving harmful residues. These products are manufactured in the US and internationally, featuring a minimum of 96% renewable resources and are also grease resistant and PFAS free.

The moulded fibre product portfolio includes:

Square and round dinnerware.

Hinged trays.

Squat round and oval bowls.

Portion containers.

Hot cup lids.

Each product can be used for hot and cold food as well as for reheating in the microwave or conventional oven (up to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 30 minutes).

Association of Plastic Recyclers

Dart's clear microwaveable hinged containers, square plastic bowls, and clear polypropylene cups received the Design for Recyclability Recognition award from the Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) in the United States. This achievement confirms that said products meet strict guidelines relating to material composition, product design, and compatibility with common Materials Recovery Facilities (MRFs).

“APR commends Dart for its leadership and taking action to increase the recyclability of their packaging,” said Steve Alexander, APR President & CEO. “Recyclable packaging means less waste, more efficient use of limited natural resources, and more high-quality post-consumer resin for new products. Dart receiving the APR Design Recognition is well deserved.”