DataLase launches new coatings range for laminated substrates

DataLase has expanded its coatings and substrate application offering by launching a new coatings range for laminated constructions called SB Lamination Coatings.

The coatings, which are available in four variations depending on CO2 or fibre laser marking system usage, offers translucent to white and white to black colour change options.

Suitable for a variety of packaging applications, the coatings are designed for use in the laminated packaging sector in either solvent-based flexographic or gravure printing processes. The patch, which forms the middle part of a laminated construction between an outer layer of OPP, PE or PET and inner layers of barrier films to avoid direct food contact, can be surface printed or reverse printed to provide anti-counterfeit tamper-proof coding.

Providing an alternative to continuous inkjet (CIJ), pressure sensitive labels and laser ablation of variable data coding onto laminated substrates (e.g. alphanumeric text, QR codes, expiry codes and lot numbers), the lamination coatings address the challenges faced by brand owners and retailers seeking highly legible machine-readable tamper-proof coding and marking that avoid direct food contact.

CTO Ally Grant said: “The SB Lamination Coatings help eliminate consumables and waste from production environments, can help increase throughput, improve productivity and are scuff/rub resistant reducing potential rework and waste.

“The coatings can be used for product coding applications in a variety of markets including food and beverage, home and personal care, pharmaceutical and medical on a range of multi and mono polymer layered laminated substrates such as pouches, booklets and leaflets.”