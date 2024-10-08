DEBATIN launches more sustainable packaging solutions

The long-standing partnership between Anton Debatin GmbH and PreZero Flexible Packaging GmbH adds a new project to its portfolio. Thanks to the latter's expertise, DEBATIN can make its packaging solutions even more sustainable than they were before.

As Thomas Rose, CEO at DEBATIN, states, "We have been using films made from PCR material for years for a large proportion of our products, which contain more than 80% PCR. Thanks to PreZero's expertise, the new end product contains 60% PCR material, with 50% coming from materials collected through the household recycling system, including plastic packaging and mixed recyclables."

PreZero can incorporate its household waste streams into PCR films' production, despite this raw material being often contaminated. Frank Rieker, Managing Director of PreZero Polymers International GmbH, adds, "Using our own sorting and recycling technology, we can produce PCR plastics for DEBATIN from household waste streams. This means that even this extremely difficult-to-process waste is finding its way into recycling, contributing to a more sustainable packaging world."