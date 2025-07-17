Dow unveils INNATE TF 220 Resin

Dow unveils its latest innovation, the INNATE TF 220 Resin, which is designed for recyclability and high-performance BOPE films for flexible packaging. The company is collaborating with stakeholders across the packaging chain to help develop impactful, scalable solutions that address today’s sustainability challenges.

“Asia Pacific is where material science meets circular ambition. Through breakthrough innovations like INNATE TF 220 resin—redefining the designed for recyclable packaging performance—and strategic partnerships across the value chain, we are accelerating the shift toward packaging circularity,” said Bambang Candra, Commercial Vice President, APAC, Dow Packaging & Speciality Plastics. “This is sustainability in action, helping enable brands to balance performance benefits while scaling mono-material solutions and post-consumer recycled adoption. It’s how Dow turns vision into measurable progress, advancing both our partners’ goals and the circular economy.”

Collaboration with Liby

Working with laundry detergent brand Liby, Dow facilitated the integration of 10% REVOLOOP Post-Consumer Recycled (PCR) Resin into the packaging of the company’s ‘Floral Era’ detergent series. The pair hope this move reduces carbon emissions while also preserving pack durability.

“As a leading laundry brand in China, Liby is committed to reconsidering plastic packaging and ensuring its circularity,” said Zhang Liping, General Manager of Liby Research and Development Centre. “Our strategic partnership with Dow has led to innovations such as China’s first fully recyclable laundry packaging with Dow’s INNATE TF-BOPE and the new generation ‘Floral Era’ detergent series using Dow’s post-consumer recycled resins. This long-term collaboration enhances the sustainable value of our products and shows our commitment to environmental stewardship and innovation.”

About INNATE TF 220 Precision Packaging Resin

With a distinct molecular architecture, INNATE TF 220 Resin provides enhanced processing efficiency, extrusion stability, and biaxial stretching processability, helping to reduce manufacturing waste. End-use performance is also improved with better stiffness and heat resistance, which meets downstream requirements like printing and lamination bag making.

The TF-BOPE films are versatile in various real-world circular packaging adoption, particularly for industries like food and beverage packaging, as well as home and personal care packaging. INNATE TF 220’s design-for-recyclability ethos has inspired collaborations throughout the packaging value chain. Converters and brand owners are adopting TF-BOPE films to help address regional recycling regulations.