Dow unveils DOWSIL 5-1050 for film packaging

Engineered for blown and stretch film applications, DOW's DOWSIL 5-1050 Polymer Processing Aid enhances processing efficiency while addressing regulatory, environmental and consumer pressures.

In addition to serving as an alternative to fluoro-based options, this technology offers primary benefits, among others, like melt fracture mitigation and die lip build up suppression in linear low density polyethylene grades, leading to high quality films.

A reliable PPA for a changing Industry

"Historically, fluoropolymer-containing PPAs worked efficiently for most film applications and other processes,” said Mubashir Ansari, Technical Service & Development Scientist at Dow. “Now that those are being phased out, converters are looking for effective alternatives."

"With DOWSIL 5-1050 PPA, we’ve applied our technical experience in silicone and polyethylene materials to offer a regulatory-compliant option that doesn’t compromise on performance. By pairing innovations like this with our global supply capabilities and local technical support, we aim to equip packaging customers with the confidence and resources to succeed in the evolving industry.”

Engineered for a wide range of film applications and resins, DOWSIL 5-1050 PPA contains a silicone additive in a polyethylene carrier and is supplied as a masterbatch for ease of feeding into existing extrusion processes. This technology has demonstrated effectiveness at an industrial scale.

Key performance benefits include:

Reduced melt fracture and haze in film: Mitigates melt fracture resulting in smoother surface and better film optics for visual appeal.

Die lip buildup reduction: Less downtime and scrap

Lower die pressure: Enhances extrusion efficiency

Food contact safety: Complies with European Commission Regulation (EU) 10/2011 and US FDA 21 CFR 174.5

Versatile incorporation: Can be incorporated via dry or melt blending

Sample and commercial scale quantities of DOWSIL 5-1050 PPA are available.