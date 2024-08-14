DS Smith collaborates for sustainable fibre-based packaging solution

Key Highlights:

DS Smith has partnered with Versuni to create an innovative fibre-based packaging solution for the Philips Baristina coffee machine, made from recycled materials.

The packaging also features corrugated buffers treated with an innovative anti-scratch coating that has been applied to prevent external blemishes.

DS Smith applied their Circular Design Metrics (CDM) tool to measure the overall performance and environmental impacts of the packaging solution for Versuni’s Philips Baristina coffee machine.

DS Smith, a fibre-based sustainable packaging company, has partnered with Versuni, a home appliance company, to create an innovative fibre-based packaging solution for the Philips Baristina coffee machine.

The fibre-based packaging solution is made from materials that are recycled and recyclable. Additionally, there are no plastic bags within the box. The packaging also features corrugated buffers treated with an innovative anti-scratch coating that has been applied to prevent external blemishes.

The packaging concept was expertly designed by both DS Smith and the Versuni Experience Design teams to create a striking ‘unboxing’ experience with the coffee machine prominently displayed at the centre for consumers to see immediately. Consumers can easily see and identify the bold and visual arresting artwork of the product on the retail shelf or online.

Thoran Ottens, divisional key account manager, Electronics, DS Smith: “We are proud of the sustainable fibre-based packaging solution. Consumer trends and expectations are fast moving and in keeping with desires for sustainable packaging we designed this product solution with an objective to create a high-end visual impact for the shelf and online. We also always follow our company wide purpose to redefine packaging for a changing world and work closely with our customers to help them in their transition towards a circular economy.”

DS Smith applied their Circular Design Metrics (CDM) tool to measure the overall performance and environmental impacts of the packaging solution for Versuni’s Philips Baristina coffee machine.

The tool enables DS Smith designers to rate the impact of a packaging design across eight key performance indicators, including recyclability, renewable content, and supply chain optimisation. These areas give a clear indication of a packaging design’s sustainability performance and on where to focus attention.

DS Smith is committed to a company-wide purpose of Redefining Packaging for a Changing World as a part of its Now and Next sustainability strategy.