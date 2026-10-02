Duo Packaging has created a ‘never-before-seen’ graphene-enhanced flexible packaging film that is set to push the boundaries of sustainability in retail and e-commerce. Developed in partnership with the University of Manchester’s Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre (GEIC), 2DPE allows the amount of recycled content in flexible packaging products to be increased, as well as reducing material consumption. Additionally, tensile strength and tear properties are retained, while processing and energy efficiency during the manufacturing process are improved.

× Expand Duo Packaging Duo Packaging develop ‘never seen before’ advanced material

The findings from the industrial trials with GEIC and live shopping retailer QVC demonstrate that Duo’s new graphene-enhanced polythene automation film:

Boosts material strength by up to 35%.

Increases the amount of recycled content used in packaging from 45% to 60%.

Reduces the heat-sealing temperatures required to seal the bags by 15 degrees.

Film thickness is reduced from an already-low 30 microns to 28 microns, meaning the film was approximately 5% lighter than QVC’s previous solution.

QVC has now switched from standard autobagging film to 2DPE at its UK fulfilment centre in Liverpool. The 5% in material weight could save QVC around £21,150 in packaging Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fees per year.

2DPE is initially being used to manufacture e-commerce mailing bags and an autobagging film, typically used by retailers to form, fill and seal packaging bags for various products (e.g., clothes, cosmetics, homewares and toys). An estimated 941 million plastic mailing bags are delivered to UK shoppers each year, averaging 2.6 million bags every day, meaning the sustainability benefits of introducing2DPE could be considerable. Additionally, the packaging offers benefits regarding energy and cost savings, while also supporting regulatory compliance.

Zoe Brimelow, Duo Co-Owner and Brand Director, led the research partnership and development of 2DPE. She commented: “To effectively improve packaging sustainability, businesses need solutions that are commercially and operationally viable. Retailers are facing cost pressures, tightening regulations, growing customer expectations, market volatility and supply chain challenges. There was nothing on the market that could solve all of these challenges without having to make some type of trade-off. We knew graphene was the answer to solving this challenge. We’ve spent over a year on research and development, ensuring we can commercialise this innovation and create the next generation of flexible packaging. The focus is now on working in partnership with retailers and consumer brands to apply this new technology to their packaging. Every application will be different, presenting exciting opportunities to increase the levels of recycled content in flexible packaging, reduce material weight, consumption and carbon, and do all of this without compromising operational performance or customer experience.”

Research and development of 2DPE was funded through the Innovation Navigator Programme (GM Business Growth Hub). The programme was launched by former Greater Manchester Mayor and now Prime Minister, Andy Burnham.

“We’re involved in hundreds of projects every year, which translate graphene into real-world technologies and support commercial deployment. Duo’s innovation is delivering something we’ve never seen before in flexible packaging and has created an advanced material that can support retailers to transition to a circular economy,” said Mark Dickie, Applications Manager of the Graphene Engineering Innovation Centre. “2DPE is an excellent example of how graphene’s strength, durability and lightweight performance can be utilised to significantly enhance an everyday product. In this case, the application of nanotechnology creates new possibilities for improving environmental and operational performance throughout retail supply chains.”

The new product name 2DPE recognises how two-dimensional (2D) graphene is being utilised to enhance Polyethene (PE). Founded in 1988 by two entrepreneurs, the packaging manufacturer and consultancy was the first UK manufacturer to make mailing bags using I’m green bio-based (a bio-based polyethene produced from a renewable source of sugarcane ethanol).

Dale Brimelow, Duo Co-Owner and Operations Director, concluded: “The packaging industry is undergoing huge change, and one of the most significant drivers is the EU’s Packaging and Packaging Waste Regulation (PPWR). This impacts UK businesses selling in the Union and is seeing a much wider shift in the standardisation of packaging beyond the EU. There is growing demand for packaging that is recyclable, uses higher levels of recycled content, uses resources more efficiently and is lightweight by design. At the same time, businesses have to protect product integrity, maintain operational efficiency and manage costs. Utilising graphene will transform the application of flexible packaging to meet this demand and has created an advanced material that’s fit for the circular economy.”