EcoCortec launches permanent ESD Film powered by Nano-VpCI

Key Highlights:

EcoCortec launched EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags made with a guaranteed 30% post-consumer recycled content of high, consistent quality.

The films and bags are aimed for packaging of static-sensitive components where triboelectric charge generation and corrosion are concerns.

The innovation aims to help customers meet their sustainability goals without compromising quality specifications related to mechanical, corrosion inhibiting properties and static discharge.

EcoCortec, the European subsidiary of Cortec Corporation, launched EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags made with a guaranteed 30% post-consumer recycled content of high, consistent quality. The permanent ESD film is powered by Nano-VpCI with a high content of post-consumer recycled plastic. High-performance anti-static, corrosion inhibiting film and bags are aimed for use in the protection of static sensitive multi-metal items such as electronics. EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Film and Bags have been developed with a high amount of PCR content for the purpose of efficient recovery, recycling, and reuse of resources to minimise the economy’s negative ecological footprint. They help customers meet their sustainability goals without compromising quality specifications related to mechanical, corrosion inhibiting properties and static discharge. Throughout their lifecycle, electronics face threats like electrostatic discharge (ESD) and corrosion. Even minor static charges can seriously damage these sensitive components.

EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Film offers a comprehensive and environmentally friendly protection solution. By providing ESD and corrosion prevention, this film will protect electronics at every stage, from production to shipment. EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags contain permanent anti-static properties to immediately reduce or eliminate static buildup as long as they are in use, independent of the presence of humidity. A molecular corrosion inhibiting layer is formed on metal substrates and does not interfere with the physical or chemical properties of electronic components. Vapor phase Corrosion Inhibitors (VpCI) will protect void spaces and recessed areas.

EcoSonic VpCI-125 PCR HP Permanent ESD Films and Bags are aimed for packaging of static-sensitive components where triboelectric charge generation and corrosion are concerns. They are recommended for packaging integrated circuits, printed circuit boards, PCB components, telecommunications equipment, electronic and electrical panels, and enclosures.