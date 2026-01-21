ePac Flexible Packaging announces its new Easy Open Barrier Films. The premium packaging innovation aims to enhance the consumer experience for coffee brands. The films feature a smooth, peelable opening, eliminating the need for scissors or tear notches, making coffee bags more accessible. Additionally, the structure boasts a high barrier performance to protect aroma, flavour, and long-lasting freshness.

× Expand ePAC Flexible Packaging ePAC Flexible Packaging unveils its Easy Open Barrier Films

The North American market can purchase Easy Open Barrier Films in either rollstock or quad-seal pouch formats. This provides coffee roasters with flexibility across production environments. The material is compatible with vertical and horizontal form, fill, and seal equipment and quad seal formats. Additionally, low minimum orders are acceptable with the benefit of speedy shipping, which will help customers accelerate product launches, offer seasonal flavours, and multi-SKU programs.

ePac’s digital print platform will help coffee brands gain quick turnaround times and vibrant graphics, as well as the ability to order to demand.