Pont Packaging encourages sustainability from the inside out

With ESG reporting now a growing legal and ethical priority for companies across Europe, corporate sustainability is centre stage.

For the packaging industry, the ever more demanding European legislation, including the European Green Deal, Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD) and various country-specific plastic packaging taxes, means it's increasingly under pressure to demonstrate not just environmental progress, but meaningful governance and social accountability too.

While provable external metrics, eco-responsible product innovation and supply chain scrutiny form the backbone of sustainability reporting, the true spirit of ESG often comes to life through the behaviour and engagement of employees. That’s something Pont Packaging has embraced with quiet confidence.

Instead of only relying on official reporting and big gestures, Pont encourages a sustainability culture from the inside out. Alongside its portfolio of recyclable plastic, rPET and bio-based materials, the company encourages small, consistent actions throughout its European operations, led by its sustainability manager and adopted enthusiastically by staff.

Each month, teams across its European sites receive practical suggestions on being more ecologically mindful, both at work and at home. These range from tips on reducing personal plastic use, to ideas for greener commuting, better recycling habits and thoughtful energy consumption.

Sustainability manager Angela Thijssen explains, “We appreciate that a sense of personal responsibility fosters pride. This is nothing to do with finger wagging and it’s not really about the business at all. There are many, many Pont employees who’ve been with us for years, often for most of their careers, so we’re all here trying to work in a place we’re proud of. That means working in a way that aligns with our own views as well as the values of Pont; luckily, they’re very similar!”

Little and often

The company was founded in 1906 in Amsterdam as a glass supplier and now having 14 offices and warehouses throughout Europe.

The Local Green Champions' internal initiatives include having mugs instead of disposable cups for daily coffees, easy waste separation in all the kitchens, and wooden stirrers. There’s also the ‘Green Tip of the Month’, which shares little ideas like what fruit is in season locally, or suggestions for beautiful train journeys instead of taking a flight. While none of these actions makes headlines alone, together they create a shared sense of purpose and keep sustainability visible in the daily rhythm of company life.

Angela appreciates this is nothing new, but bringing all these little ideas together under the banner of Local Green Champions is having a welcome impact. For example, the team had a Green Tip of the Month about making the morning shower a minute less to save resources. They talk about buying local as much as possible to stay connected to their communities.

This doesn’t mean that the big ideas aren’t important. But these investments and initiatives have already gotten the limelight and are documented in sustainability reports. In an industry like packaging, where long-term thinking is essential, these little contributions contribute big value. They help embed environmental responsibility as a shared mindset, not just a reporting obligation.

Angela concludes, “Small steps, taken seriously, build a culture of responsibility and accountability. Here at Pont, our employees are living our sustainability goals and they’re happy to quietly and powerfully walk the walk, showing that packaging people can make a positive difference, every day.”