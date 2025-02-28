ExxonMobil, Alico and Kuraray collaborate to revolutionise local meat packaging solutions

Through ExxonMobil Signature Polymers' commitment to innovation and collaboration, Colombian packaging manufacturer Alico addressed a significant challenge in the local market: creating high-performance shrink barrier bags that could match or exceed the quality of imported solutions.

The company aimed to address three key requirements: effective oxygen barrier properties, high shrinkage range, and optimal balance between mechanical and optical properties. By collaborating with ExxonMobil and Kuraray, Alico developed Termoflex +B barrier shrink bags, utilizing Exceed Tough+ m 0512, a Signature Polymers product, coupled with EVAL's unique orientable EVOH grades.

The collaboration resulted in significant achievements:

Successfully developed locally-produced shrink barrier bags that matched or exceeded imported solutions' performance

Eliminated the need for PET and PVdC while maintaining optimal barrier properties

Achieved improved Oxygen Transmission Rate (OTR) at high humidity compared to incumbent solutions

Demonstrated comparable shelf life for fresh meats through extensive field trials

Created a more sustainable and efficient packaging solution through value chain collaboration

This innovative packaging solution is being implemented in Colombia, serving local meat producers such as Super Cerdo Paisa, a family business with over 60 years of experience in the pork industry.

The success of this project showcases how ExxonMobil Signature Polymers' strategic partnerships across the value chain can drive innovation in sustainable packaging solutions while addressing local market needs.