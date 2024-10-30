ExxonMobil develops high-performance, recyclable thermoformed packaging

ExxonMobil recently launched its new Signature Polymers portfolio brand, which focuses on delivering best-in-class service and partnerships within the polymers industry. The company has developed a fully recyclable thermoformed packaging solution featuring 95% polyethylene (PE) content in collaboration with key partners.

× Expand ExxonMobil

This breakthrough packaging design offers a high oxygen barrier, excellent optics and enhanced puncture resistance while maintaining optimised formability for hot fill and aseptic applications. The package comprises a thermoformed bottom web and machine direction oriented (MDO) PE lid film, both engineered with ExxonMobil’s premium resins such as Exceed™ XP, Enable™, and Exact™ plastomers, along with EVAL™ EVOH resins for barrier properties.

The collaboration used state-of-the-art Alpine barrier lines for producing these films, delivering a durable and recyclable solution that meets modern packaging requirements for sustainability without compromising performance. The packaging is suitable for hot fill and aseptic applications, providing an ideal solution for food and beverage sectors that require high barrier properties.

To further enhance the packaging's environmental credentials, ExxonMobil's innovative design minimises material usage while offering superior protection and sealing properties. By reducing the overall weight and maximizing recyclability, the solution supports sustainability goals and helps converters and brand owners meet increasingly stringent regulations on plastic packaging waste and recycling targets.

The new thermoformed packaging was successfully tested on a MULTIVAC R245 machine, achieving excellent machinability with high line speeds and ensuring the integrity of the package even under rigorous conditions. This innovation aligns with the industry's shift toward more sustainable, circular packaging solutions that reduce environmental impact while ensuring product protection.