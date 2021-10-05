ExxonMobil has developed a new series of Exceed XP performance polyethylene grades that deliver remarkable mechanical performance with a combination of low density and fractional melt index (MI).

× Expand ExxonMobil ExxonMobil introduces new series of Exceed XP 7 performance LDPE grades Shrink film wrapping machine for bottle of water

Exceed XP 7021 and Exceed XP 7052 offer the value chain a combination of attributes that is currently not available in a single resin. This includes high levels of elasticity and holding force, puncture energy (up to 2.3 J/mil) and dart impact resistance (up to 900 gm on a 25.4 micron film).

Research and tests indicate that Exceed XP 7021 and Exceed XP 7052 also offer a combination of fractional MI and low density (0.911- 0.912 g/cm³) that is not available in the market today. This makes films with enhanced bubble stability and creates opportunities to increase output for converters.

Michael Vinck, Global Polyethylene New Products Marketing Manager, ExxonMobil, said: “Extending the extreme performance of our Exceed XP portfolio to ‘never seen before’ levels, these new grades are designed to help the value chain create innovative solutions to meet specific applications needs. We are currently working closely with our value chain partners to develop film formulation solutions that many in the industry believe would only happen in the future but which, through collaboration, we are making possible today.”

Exceed™ XP 7021 and Exceed™ XP 7052 have been designed to offer levels of performance that enable converters to create innovative new films for stretch hood packaging, collation shrink, primary packaging, and greenhouse applications that previously were not possible.

Primary packaging films made with Exceed XP 7021 and Exceed XP 7052 can help seal packages at low temperatures without blocking issues. Designed for low seal initiation temperature (SIT) packaging applications, these PE polymers also enhance packaging toughness with best-in-class flex crack, extreme dart and puncture, while offering good optical properties.

Vinck added: “Flex-crack resistance is so high, tests undertaken by ExxonMobil resulted in an average of one hole per 10,000 cycles. The combination of fractional MI and a 0.912 g/cm³ density helps prevent seal thinning without the addition of LDPE when compared to conventional sealing resins.”