Genpak unveil its polypropylene bowl and lid line, Grab-A-Bowl

Genpak LLC has launched its new line of polypropylene bowls and lids, Grab-A-Bowl. Featuring easy-grip tabs, the Grab-A-Bowl products provide enhanced usability and convenience in a variety of dining scenarios. The product line is also suitable for both hot and cold meal applications.

× Expand Genpak LLC Genpak launches its Grab-A-Bowl product line.

According to the food service packaging manufacturer, the Grab-A-Bowl range provides improvements in performance, reliability, and functionality. With a stackable design, the line is both easily transportable and requires limited storage space. Additionally, the products include a clear lid, allowing for contents to be easily visible which can improve accuracy and help maintain freshness.

“Grab-A-Bowl containers are intrinsically designed to provide exceptional ease of use and practicality for operators and consumers,” said Monica Bowser, Corporate Marketing Manager at Genpak LLC. “This durable and stackable line of bowls with easy-to-grip tabs are optimally designed for hot and cold sides, soups, and entrees.”

The product line is ideal for users in convenience stores, restaurants, and value-added grocery retail. Boasting durability and versatility, the Grab-A-Bowl products are microwavable, refrigerator-safe, and ideal for meal prep applications.